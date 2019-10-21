Work on W.Va. ‘King Coal Highway’ extension keeping good pace

By Charlie Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Progress is being made on the King Coal Highway extension from the Christine West Bridge to Airport Road.

James Self, superintendent of the job for Kanawha Stone, the company in charge of the more than $57 million, 3.8-mile project, said the weather has been cooperative and a lot dirt continues to be moved.

“We are doing well,” he said. “We are moving along, right on schedule.”

That schedule includes a projecting finishing date in late 2021. …

