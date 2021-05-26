Wood County Commissioners hear National Rural Cemetery Month presentation

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local historians are drawing attention to rural cemeteries and the need for their upkeep.

Bob Enoch of the Wood County Historical and Preservation Society appeared before the Wood County Commission this week to discuss local cemeteries as May is National Rural Cemetery Month.

“We are trying to draw attention from the community and the county on our rural cemeteries,” Enoch said.

The Wood County Rural Cemeteries Fund recently commemorated its 15th anniversary through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. The county and the City of Parkersburg originally contributed money to it and the Historical Society also gets a portion of the hotel-motel tax revenue to help fund projects.

Enoch took a moment and thanked the commission for providing the money to make up for lost revenue from the tax due to the pandemic…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/05/commissioners-hear-national-rural-cemetery-month-presentation/