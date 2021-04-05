With proms canceled in New York, business donates hundreds of gowns to West Virginia organization

By Maria Young, HD Media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — If your vocabulary for colors is limited to the primaries — to simply red, yellow or blue — you’ll have a hard time describing the hundreds of elegant gowns that were trucked in from New York to Sissonville on a dreary, overcast day last week.

“Oh, that one’s pretty,” called a volunteer, on hand to help transfer the sequins and sparkles, the satin, chiffon, organza and crepe to Ronda’s Closet at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. The program provides free prom dresses to girls who need them — and even has a selection of shoes to complete the look.

“Someone could get married in this,” says another volunteer, admiring a lacy, cream number dangling from a hanger.

There’s an entire alphabet of shades, from amber to zinc here. And you’ll still need a sophisticated wealth of words to capture the hues and the shades, the glitter and glow, the shimmer and shine of so much anticipation under a single roof…

