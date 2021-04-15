With millions from federal government, West Virginia health centers look forward

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly $83 million in American Rescue Plan money has been distributed among 28 community health centers across West Virginia, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Resources.

Many of these health centers serve impoverished communities. Some in more rural areas provide central community health resources for locals.

“We’re in the most remote part of Southern West Virginia — maybe even the whole state — and we see patients regardless of their ability to pay,” said Tim Crofton, chief executive of Tug River Health Association, which operates five health centers in McDowell and Wyoming counties. “There are a lot of people here who can’t pay, but they need these services nonetheless. That’s even more true now, after a year in this pandemic.”

Tug River Health Association will receive almost $1.3 million. For a small clinic system in a rural area, that kind of money makes a difference, Crofton said…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/with-millions-from-federal-government-wv-health-centers-look-forward/article_7b0a47ab-67a6-5152-9c39-6a7c47e91f67.html