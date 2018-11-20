With good hunting conditions, WV’s opening-day buck kill almost on par with last year’s
The Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s deer hunters couldn’t have asked for better conditions to open the 2018 buck firearm season.
The day dawned clear and cool, and deer appeared to be paying more attention to each other than they were to the 300,000 orange-clad people aiming rifles at them. Paul Johansen, wildlife chief for the state Division of Natural Resources, said good weather on opening day usually translates to a good buck kill.
“In Kanawha County, it looked like a super morning to be out deer hunting,” Johansen said. “It was cool, but not freezing cold. We had clear skies, but not a lot of wind.”
Johansen said DNR biologists in the state’s eastern mountains reported similar conditions. …
