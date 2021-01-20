With death of judge, W.Va. Governor Justice will now appoint judge in line to hear residency case against him

By Joe Severino, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the death of longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King, Gov. Jim Justice will now appoint King’s replacement to the bench, and that person will be responsible for presiding over the pending residency case against the governor.

The residency case, which claims the governor is violating the state constitution by not living in Charleston, has been pending in the courts for more than two years.

When a sitting circuit court judge dies in West Virginia, the governor appoints a temporary replacement until the next election is held. Justice chose Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlon as King’s temporary replacement.

The governor soon will replace O’Hanlon, appointing someone to finish the rest of King’s term. The deadline to apply for the position is Jan. 27, and interviews will be conducted Feb. 11 in Charleston, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. The release did not say when the decision will be announced.

Justice’s appointment will serve until the 2022 primary election, where candidates have the chance to run for the six-year term…

