Wheeling, W.Va., trio to perform at White House

By Linda Comins

The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Ron Retzer Trio, a popular area band, has been invited to perform at the White House for a holiday open house on Dec. 20.

Participating in the festive occasion will be the trio’s original members: founder Ron Retzer, of Brilliant; Jennifer Galownia, of Bridgeport; and Bob Wolfe, of Bethlehem. Galownia said Dan Saulk, a bass player from Washington, Pennsylvania, who joined the group a few years ago, won’t be able to attend the special performance.

The trio has been asked to appear at the seasonal party from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 20.

“It’s amazing,” Retzer said. “I am really looking forward to it.”

Because of security requirements, the trio is not allowed to take instruments, microphones or any other equipment into the presidential residence. As a result, Retzer said, “I will use the grand piano in the White House and we will sing around the grand piano.” …

