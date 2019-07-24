Wheeling, W.Va., sets parking, traffic restrictions in place today for President Trump’s visit

By JOSELYN KING, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeling today will mean parking and traffic issues downtown, as well as in North Wheeling and Warwood.

President Donald Trump in West Virginia. File photo.

Air Force One is expected to touch down at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport some time late Wednesday afternoon before Trump is slated to speak at WesBanco Arena around 6 p.m. as part of a private 2020 re-election campaign fundraiser hosted by Robert E. Murray, president and CEO of Murray Energy.

Among those slated to attend are officials from both West Virginia and Ohio, including West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. …

