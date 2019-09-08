Wheeling, W.Va., 250 Celebration takes to the streets

By ROBERT A. DEFRANK, For the Sunday News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Saturday’s celebration of the city’s 250th anniversary featured a parade through downtown as part of the year-long series of events marking this milestone.

The U.S. Army “Old Guard” Fife and Drum Corps march Saturday during a parade honoring Wheeling’s 250th anniversary. Photo by Robert A. DeFrank

Events began across the Ohio River in Martins Ferry, where Wheeling and Martins Ferry officials honored the region’s roots with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Walnut Grove Cemetery on Fourth Street, resting place of the Zane family, founders of Wheeling, including founder Ebenezer Zane and his sister, Elizabeth Zane McLaughlin Clark, widely known as “Betty Zane” for her heroic run for gunpowder during the siege of Fort Henry in 1782.

The memorial was co-hosted by the Wheeling and Fort Henry chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.

