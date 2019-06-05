What’s in the West Virginia Senate’s Student Success Act?

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia House of Delegates will have to decide what to do with the ”Student Success Act” (Senate Bill 1039)that the state Senate passed Monday.

Both chambers are Republican controlled, but Republican delegates weren’t unified behind the “omnibus” education bill (Senate Bill 451) that senators pushed during the regular legislative session.

The House killed SB 451 and Republican Gov. Jim Justice allowed a special legislative session on education. Republican senators have used that session to pass the similar SB 1039.

