Wetzel County Board of Education scraps consolidation plan for Paden City and Magnolia high schools

Ed Parsons, For The Intelligencer

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The Wetzel County Board of Education, before a throng of Paden City High School supporters, voted unanimously Monday night against holding public hearings and a vote on the “reconfiguration” of the county’s schools.

That vote led to loud cheers from Paden City High supporters, as the school district had been mulling a possible consolidation of Paden City and Magnolia high schools due to a downward trend in student enrollment and growing expenses.

The meeting, at Magnolia High School, was attended by many connected with Paden City High.

Twenty-three people — including teachers, principals, students and community members — spoke before the board. Most favored keeping Paden City High open, while others said combining the school was necessary to eliminate teacher and staff shortages. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/09/wetzel-county-board-of-education-scraps-high-school-consolidation-plan/