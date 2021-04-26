West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Manchin backs federal effort to revitalize coal, power plant communities

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is supporting a recently announced federal effort to revitalize the economies of communities traditionally supported by coal mining and coal-fired power plants.

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced plans to spend $109.5 million in funding for projects directly supporting job creation in communities impacted by changes in the energy economy.

“For generations, our coal miners have sacrificed their health and safety to mine the coal that forged the steel and provided the power that made the United States the greatest nation in the world,” Manchin said. “I am encouraged to see President Biden acknowledge these contributions and start to allocate the resources that will be required to reinvest in these communities who have suffered huge job losses.”

Included among the funding is $15 million to support research at West Virginia University, Manchin said.

“I will continue working with the (Biden) administration to ensure additional, significant investments throughout West Virginia to provide meaningful opportunity and economic growth,” he said…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginias-sen-manchin-backs-federal-effort-to-revitalize-coal-power-plant-communities/article_059ac969-574c-54b5-82b4-7d10db32e2a0.html