West Virginia’s three members of Congress vote against Trump impeachment, explain their reasoning

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday’s U.S. House of Representatives vote on agreeing to impeach President Donald Trump drew the support of 10 Republicans, but none from West Virginia.

The vote was 232-197 and earned Trump the distinction of being the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.

West Virginia’s three GOP representatives, David McKinley-1st District, Alex Mooney-2nd District, and Carol Miller-3rd District, all voted no.

McKinley explained his position in a release sent out before the vote.

He called last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol “both disgusting and tragic.”

He made no apologies for Trump’s behavior but said more “President Trump bears responsibility for this. There is enough blame to go around. The statements of other elected officials, the 24-7 news media that seek out controversy, and social media platforms where going viral is more important than the truth have all contributed to the decay of civil discourse. Words and actions mean something, and reckless rhetoric has real world consequences.” …

