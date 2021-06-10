West Virginia’s Tamarack Marketplace ready to host your next event

BECKLEY, W.Va. — One year after Covid-19 closed down music and food and drink in the Conference Center, Tamarack Marketplace is open for business — and weddings.

Tamarack Conference Center Food and Beverage Manager Bridge Adkins said Tamarack is quickly becoming a destination for weddings.

“Ever since I started working here, it’s just booking events like crazy,” said Adkins.

She said the accessibility of Tamarack from Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 is only one reason that the Conference Center has become the place for nuptials.

The famous Mountaineer hospitality also has a draw, along with the beauty and versatility of the Conference Center, which offers an atrium, a terrace, a courtyard and three separate ballrooms or 12,000 square feet as a single space…

