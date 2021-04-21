West Virginia’s Senator Manchin backs PRO Act, hopes bill will have bipartisan support

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently announced he would co-sponsor the Senate version of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act of 2021, which would expand protections related to employees’ rights to unionize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

The PRO Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in March by a 225-206 vote but is not guaranteed to pass in the evenly divided Senate.

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he would like to have the bill co-sponsored by all 50 Senate Democrats, at least three Democratic senators have yet to publicly voice their support.

President Joe Biden included the PRO Act in his recently unveiled $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, but it was eliminated from the GOP’s scaled-down proposal in response…

