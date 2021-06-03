West Virginia’s new license plate is a change of pace

By John McCoy, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To say that West Virginia’s newest license plate breaks from tradition would be an understatement.

The plate, which became available June 1, features an Eastern box turtle.

“The idea was to come with a plate in 2021 that hadn’t been done before,” said Scott Warner, who heads up the Division of Natural Resources’ Natural Heritage Section. “We wanted to feature a reptile or amphibian, but we looked at other animals, too. The graphic artist drew up a salamander, a hellbender, a box turtle, an owl and a bat. Everything except the turtle looked like a brown dot on the left side of the plate.”

Warner said the turtle drawing marked a radical departure from the state’s previous wildlife-plate offerings…

