West Virginia’s Mountain State Maple Days set

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producer’s Association is thrilled to announce the 2021 Mountain State Maple Days will be taking place on two separate days: Saturday, Feb. 20, and Saturday, March 20, across the state.

This event celebrates West Virginia’s growing maple syrup industry by inviting visitors into local sugar shacks. There they can see how maple sap is collected and concentrated into maple syrup. Many types of maple products will be for sale.

“On both Saturdays, guests may enjoy a deliciously entertaining and educational experience on the local production of maple syrup and all maple products,” said WVMSPA President, Keith Heasley. “It is important for the public, in this heavily manufactured and pre-packaged food world, to see and understand how local, natural food is developed and produced.”

Some sugar shacks are partnering with other local businesses to provide maple related events and cuisine to the public. There are a wide variety of activities for people of all ages. Visit wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to see who’s participating in your region, and their hours of operation…

