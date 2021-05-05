West Virginia’s medical cannabis program on track

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After years of setting up regulations, fixing a banking problem, selecting companies to handle all aspects of creating and selling products, West Virginia’s medical cannabis program could be ready for patients by the fall.

According to the Office of Medical Cannabis within the Department of Health and Human Resources, nearly 1,400 applications have been received from its patient registration system as of Monday for a medical cannabis patient card.

Once a patient is certified to use medical cannabis by a physician approved by DHHR, patients can go to medcanwv.org to sign up for the medical cannabis card. Serious medical conditions include cancer, immunodeficiencies, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, neuropathies, Huntington’s disease, Crohn’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, seizures, sickle cell anemia, terminal illnesses, and severe chronic and intractable pain.

“There are many West Virginians who are experiencing chronic pain due to a serious medical condition,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Registering for a medical cannabis card through the web portal will ensure these patients will have access to medical cannabis at the time products are available, which is anticipated by fall 2021.” …

https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/05/west-virginias-medical-cannabis-program-on-track/To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/05/west-virginias-medical-cannabis-program-on-track/