West Virginia’s last remaining Kmart to close its doors in February

By Amelia Ferrell Knisely, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha City Kmart will close in February, wiping out the chain store’s existence in West Virginia, as the Elkview Kmart is set to close next month.

Shoppers enter the Kanawha City Kmart on Friday. The retailer’s parent company issued a news release Thursday announcing plans to close the store in February. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The store’s parent company, citing a “difficult retail environment,” included the Kanawha City location in a Thursday announcement that it would close 96 Kmart and Sears stores nationwide by early next year.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin Dec. 2 — at the height of the holiday shopping season. John Hudnall, store manager at the Kanawha City location, would not comment on the closure and looming layoffs. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/wv-s-last-remaining-kmart-to-close-its-doors-in/article_61418d44-cec5-5a5e-937c-aa3dcd83cdc5.html