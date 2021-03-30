West Virginia’s intermediate court bill is on the home stretch, this time with a GOP supermajority

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether West Virginia will have an intermediate court of appeals is, for the second year in a row, in the hands of the members of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

How an intermediate appeals court between county circuit courts and the West Virginia Supreme Court would look is different than past years, but the points of debate surrounding the bill remain the same as the House prepares to vote on Senate Bill 275 Tuesday.

It is at least the fifth time in five years the GOP-controlled legislature has worked to establish an intermediate court of appeals.

The measure previously met its end in different committees in different years, making it all the way to the House in 2020 where delegates struck it down.

Supporters say an intermediate court will make West Virginia’s legal system more predictable and therefore make the state more attractive to out-of-state businesses to invest in. They also cite a 2009 study of West Virginia’s legal system that recommends an intermediate court…

