West Virginia’s Congressional delegation safe from harm; state delegate stormed the Capitol with other Trump supporters

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A newly elected state delegate joined throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters Wednesday, breaching the Capitol in Washington as hundreds of federal lawmakers readied to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Neither Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, nor members of the state’s congressional delegation or their staffs was hurt.

The Mountain State’s congressional leaders were safe and away from protesters, including Evans clad in a helmet, forcing their way into the Capitol. Evans posted and later deleted a video that showed him among the mob.

“Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” someone shouts as the video ends.

Evans did not respond to requests for comment. He posted a statement on Twitter and Facebook thanking people for their support and saying he was safe…

