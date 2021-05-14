West Virginia’s Capito continues call for narrowed infrastructure bill

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is continuing to push for a “narrow” nationwide infrastructure package in negotiations with President Joe Biden.

Capito met with White House officials Thursday afternoon alongside a group of fellow Republicans re backing a slimmed down bill focused on funding for roads, bridges and other areas traditionally defined as infrastructure.

“We need to narrow the focus in terms of what I believe, and what I think the country believes, is solid, core, physical infrastructure,” she said. “All indications are, from Sen. (Mitch) McConnell’s meeting yesterday, that the president is ready to dig in on some of the details and maybe get some of the parameters set and really get to work crunching the numbers.”

The Biden administration has put forward a $2.3 trillion plan, which is significantly larger then the $568 billion bill GOP lawmakers would like to see…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginias-capito-continues-call-for-narrowed-infrastructure-bill/article_70816d0f-6f84-5162-8651-12dfd582bf0f.html