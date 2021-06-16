West Virginia’s additional unemployment benefits to end Saturday

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective at 12 a.m. Saturday, West Virginia will stop participating in all federally funded unemployment compensation programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which has provided an additional $300 per week to recipients; the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program; the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program; and the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program, according to information from WorkForce West Virginia.

“WorkForce West Virginia stands ready to help West Virginians return to the workforce,” said acting WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins. “We know last year was incredibly difficult for many workers in West Virginia, and we want to remind folks we are here for them.”

Any weeks filed before June 19 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed…

