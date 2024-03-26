West Virginia’s $40,000 teaching scholarship deadline is April 8

Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars is state’s most-prestigious college award program

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Current high school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until April 8 to apply for the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship, the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program. This scholarship provides up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for 25 new scholars each year from a national applicant pool.

The Underwood-Smith award also can be combined with other federal and state financial aid for which a student qualifies, including the Pell Grant and Promise Scholarship. West Virginia residents who receive the Promise Scholarship as well, for example, would receive up to $15,200 per year to help pay for college.

“Teaching is one of the most important and rewarding careers a student can choose to pursue. Our Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars represent West Virginia’s most promising future teachers, and we’re ready to welcome even more to these impressive ranks,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Across our state and the country, we’re looking for the best and brightest high school students who are ready to inspire future students – just like their own teachers have inspired them.”

The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program, the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants, is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education and elementary education. Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.

This scholarship program is named in honor of West Virginia Governors Cecil H. Underwood and Hulett C. Smith, both of whom were strong advocates for the state’s teachers and students. This marks the fifth year of the program, with the first four cohorts of scholars currently pursuing their degrees.