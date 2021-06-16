West Virginians hit the streets, making a moral plea to U.S. Senator Manchin

By Joe Severino, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 300 people gathered Monday in downtown Charleston to call on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to support a landmark elections overhaul and voting rights bill and to reverse his position on several policies to help people in poverty.

Local and national organizations have ramped up efforts to sway the senator since he announced his opposition to the For the People Act, the Democrats’ signature piece of federal legislation this session. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, led by co-chairs the Rev. William Barber II and the Rev. Liz Theoharis, returned to Charleston to join West Virginians in protest and to pressure Manchin on his home turf. The organization has made its presence felt in the Mountain State since Manchin’s ascension into the national spotlight five months ago.

West Virginians made their strongest and loudest statement yet Monday evening, holding a speaking event at Magic Island before marching to Manchin’s Charleston office inside the West Virginia Lottery building. Dubbed the “Moral March on Manchin,” West Virginians and members of the Poor People’s Campaign made their moral pitch to Manchin to support the For the People Act…

To read more:https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/west-virginians-hit-the-streets-making-a-moral-plea-to-manchin/article_8538b883-216a-5ce7-bf39-b41970752062.html