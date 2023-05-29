West Virginians for Affordable Health Care issue statement on the debt default deal

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After tense negotiations over raising the debt ceiling, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that they have reached an agreement that averts the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating.

A downgrade would have triggered a recession in our nation and generated severe negative ripple effects in economies across the world. Although raising the debt limit ceiling is an essential matter, it has been an uncontroversial vote in Congress.

Sharon Carte, Board President of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, reacted to news reports of the debt default deal in Washington. Her statement is below:

“I applaud President Biden for holding up the stop sign on red tape work reporting requirements in Medicaid. Work reporting requirements are NOT about work. These paperwork barriers are nothing but a bureaucratic burden for the state and will cut hundreds of thousands of low-income adults off Medicaid and leave them to struggle to get the necessary care they need to stay healthy, work, and take care of their families.”



“A routine but critical vote to preserve our nation’s financial standing should not be used as economic blackmail to advance budget and policy legislation that would not pass otherwise.”