West Virginia Young Democrats host U.S. Representative candidates debate at WVU

By KAYLA GAGNON

The Daily Athenaeum

Democratic U.S. Representative candidates met on Tuesday evening at West Virginia University to discuss their views on issues ranging from student loans to gun control.

The West Virginia Young Democrats, a youth-lead political organization, hosted the first of a series of primary debates for West Virginia Democrats running for U.S. Congress,

The candidates who spoke Tuesday at the Mountainlair were Kendra Fershee, Tom Payne and Ralph Baxter from the West Virginia Congressional 1st District.

