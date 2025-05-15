West Virginia Virtual Academy Graduates First Class, Launching Futures in College, Careers, and Military 

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a statewide, tuition-free online public charter school, is proud to announce a historic milestone: its first graduating class. On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, WVVA will host its inaugural in-person graduation ceremony at the University of Charleston celebrating a pioneering group of seniors who have shaped the school’s identity and future.

“This first graduating class represents so much more than academic success—it marks a new chapter in West Virginia education,” said Doug Cipoletti, Executive Director of WVVA. “These students took a chance on a new model of learning and helped build a school community that’s flexible, supportive, and committed to excellence. I’m especially proud of how our students balanced academics, leadership, and personal growth.”

Cheryl Stahle, WVVA’s Academic Administrator, who helped launch the high school program, expressed pride in the school’s growth and the students’ accomplishments. “To see this group of students walk across the stage is incredibly special,” she said. “They are trailblazers. From launching clubs and honor societies to pursuing military service and college goals, our graduates have shown the power of personalized learning. They’ve set the tone for what WVVA can be.”

Among those graduating is Averi M., who recently celebrated her enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps Averi joined WVVA midway through high school and credits the school’s flexible structure with helping her reset and succeed. “Going online was the best option,” she shared. “The teachers are nice, there’s no bullying, and I had the time and space I needed to focus on what mattered. WVVA prepared me well.”

Another standout senior, Allyson O. served as the founding president of WVVA’s National Honor Society and is helping plan the graduation ceremony. “I think it’s super cool to be the first graduating class,” said Allyson. “We get to be the example for all the classes that come after us. It’s something really special.”

WVVA’s first graduation will not only honor academic achievement but also recognize the perseverance, leadership, and vision of these trailblazing students. As they cross the stage, they will leave behind a legacy—and open doors for the many students who will follow in their footsteps.

For more information about WVVA or to learn about enrollment, visit wvva.k12.com.

About the West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades K-12 across West Virginia. With a flexible learning environment and a curriculum powered by K12, WVVA provides students with a high-quality education supported by certified teachers. For 25 years, K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been the nation’s leading provider of online education programs. Powered by this expertise, WVVA offers families an innovative learning experience designed to help students reach their full potential. Learn more at wvva.k12.com.