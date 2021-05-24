West Virginia Veterans Reunion boasts full slate of activities

By Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Rebounding from seeing most of last year’s West Virginia Veterans’ Reunion activities canceled due to the pandemic, residents of Rainelle stand ready to welcome the event’s return next week. L.Z. Rainelle is the reunion’s organizer and sponsor.

On display on the front lawn of Rainelle Medical Center now through May 31 are more than 11,000 American flags and 800 lights honoring veterans. This Mountain Veterans Garden of Honor will be the site of a candlelight ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 28. Those attending may remain in their vehicles; a local radio station will broadcast the ceremony, which will include remarks by representatives from Task Force Omega and Gold Star Mothers and Fathers of WV.

Long the centerpiece of Memorial Day weekend activities in the tiny western Greenbrier County town, the Run for the Wall has once again been taken off the calendar, but in its place is “Remember the Fallen Ride 2021.” Veterans participating in the ride will be escorted through Rainelle on Thursday, May 27, starting at around noon. As is the tradition, everyone is invited to line the town’s sidewalks and lawns to cheer as the riders motor through Rainelle on U.S. 60 on their way to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday evening from 6 to 8, all veterans in attendance may partake of a free dinner at the Rainelle Moose Lodge…

