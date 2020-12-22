West Virginia veterans hospitals to receive newly approved Moderna vaccine

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After being skipped over during the roll-out of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, all four VA Medical Centers in West Virginia were selected to receive the initial doses of the recently-approved Moderna vaccine.

Distribution of the vaccine could start at VA centers as early as next week, according to a news release.

“I’m pleased the Department of Veteran Affairs has acted quickly after my inquiry last week to remedy the situation,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a statement over the weekend. “West Virginia veterans have made tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our nation and are one of the most at-risk populations in the country. That’s why ensuring they quickly receive the vaccine is of utmost importance.”

In its initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, 37 VA facilities across the country were chosen to receive and distribute 73,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, none of which were in West Virginia.

Manchin last week wrote a letter to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie criticizing the decision and pressing for more details on how the agency plans to assist with vaccine distribution in rural areas like West Virginia…

