West Virginia veterans being inducted into memorial program for their service

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Local Vietnam War veterans whose sacrifices did not become apparent until that war was over are being recognized in October for making the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Almost 600 Vietnam veterans, including 12 from West Virginia, will be inducted Oct. 15 into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program for 2020. The program honors veterans whose lives were cut short as a result of their service after they returned home from Vietnam.

The VVMF will host its 2020 In Memory ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., where the names of each of the 591 honorees for 2020 will be read aloud. The ceremony was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The late John Carl Blaylock, Sr. of Princeton and the late Raymond Osval Beverly of McDowell County will be among the 2020 Vietnam veterans being honored. Both men served in the Army.

A second ceremony will be conducted Oct. 16 at the same location to induct the Memory Program’s 2021 inductees, according to the VVMF. The almost 400 Vietnam veterans to be honored during that ceremony will include the late James Henry Rose of Princeton, who served in the Army…

