Gov. Justice calls special legislative session on funding distribution

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registrations for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will open Friday at 5 p.m.

All West Virginia residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot are eligible to register, Gov. Jim Justice said during his press briefing Thursday.

The lottery program, named “Do it For Babydog,” after the governor’s English bulldog, will feature weekly drawings from June 20 to Aug. 4 for a variety of prizes — including $1 million.

The governor said he hopes the dog, who has become a regular fixture of his press briefings, can help motivate additional West Virginians to get vaccinated.

“Look at this darling little face here,” Justice said. “You can’t possibly turn her down. You may have turned down yourself, you may have turned down your family, but how could you possible turn down this face?” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-vaccine-lottery-registration-to-open-friday-at-5-p-m/article_13104efd-a2ac-5349-9dc4-bdfd84f96536.html