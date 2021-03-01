West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital to hang kids’ art

By Olivia Murray, The Dominion Post

WVU Medicine Children’s plans to decorate with works

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s has partnered with the West Virginia Tourism Office to seek out artwork from West Virginia children to include in the new Children’s Hospital.

The artwork will be collected through a contest sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

Chief Operating Officer for WVU Medicine Children’s Amy Bush said 20 winning pieces will be selected from the submissions, and the winning pieces will be placed in various locations within the new hospital.

“Art supports health. It can help reduce stress, it can help elevate someone’s mood, kind of give a sense of joy, happiness. Anytime we can have access to light, nature, artwork that helps with that emotional support through what’s in the environment, we want to add those things to our hospital,” Bush said…

