West Virginia unemployment dips in signal of economic recovery

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April dropped a tenth of a percentage point, a vast improvement from last April’s pandemic unemployment numbers, but a sign some workers have yet to return to the workforce.

According to a monthly report released Tuesday by WorkForce West Virginia, the state’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.9% in March to 5.8% in April. That’s better than the national unemployment rate, which saw an increase from 6% in March to 6.1% in April.

“The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,500 to 45,800,” according to the report. “Total employment was up 1,700 over the month.”

That’s a significant drop from April 2020’s unemployment rate of 15.6% during the middle of Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses last March, April and part of May at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news pleased the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce…

