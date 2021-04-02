West Virginia U.S. Senators weigh in on increase of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

By Charles Young, WV News

LAREDO, Texas (WV News) — Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have each recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border, where an influx of migrants has pushed immigration reform back to the forefront of political discourse.

Manchin visited the Laredo, Texas, area on Thursday with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and toured the border via helicopter and boat. They later visited the Holding Institute, a nonprofit community center in downtown Laredo, to meet with migrant families and see the impact of the increase in migrants released at the southern border.

Manchin said he plans to urge his congressional colleagues and President Joe Biden to act swiftly to address immigration reform.

“It is beyond time, past time, to do immigration reform,” Manchin said. “Immigration reform should be a pathway to citizenship. People that have been here — they might have come here the wrong way, but they came here for the right reasons. They’ve been here and they’ve been productive.” …

