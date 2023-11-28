West Virginia Turnpike travel above estimates over Thanksgiving holiday period

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 724,000 total transactions were completed on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to Sunday, November 26, 2023.

West Virginia Parkways Authority reports 724,768 total transactions took place between the three toll booths on the turnpike during the holiday period, nearly 10,000 transactions above estimates.

“The WV Turnpike was well prepared for a heavy influx of traffic during Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “I couldn’t be prouder of our toll operations, maintenance crews, Courtesy patrol, traffic flaggers, State Police Troop 7, and dispatch center for their commitment this week to ensure traffic ran as smoothly as possible.”

Sunday, November 26, 2023, was the busiest day on the turnpike with 161,022 total transactions, above the 160,000 estimated total. Wednesday, November 22, 2023, was the second busiest day on the turnpike with 156,241 total transactions which was above the 155,000 estimated total.

132,053 total transactions took place on the turnpike on Tuesday November 21, 2023, above the 130,000 total transactions estimation. Toll collectors on the turnpike recorded 128,818 total transactions on Saturday November 25, 2023, above an estimated 125,000, and 83,370 total transactions on Friday, November 24, 2023, above an estimated 80,000.

There were 67,695 total transactions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The West Virginia Turnpike averages nearly 100,000 total transactions per day for the entire year.

With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”