West Virginia Treasurer Moore leads resistance to Biden’s pressuring of banks

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore is working with other state treasurers to fight President Joe Biden’s administration’s leaning on banks to help reduce U.S. carbon emissions.

“We are in a big fight right now with the Biden administration, who is putting pressure on banks, lending institutions in this country to get them to stop lending money, to stop financing fossil fuel industries here, and that’s coal, gas and oil,” Moore told The Inter-Mountain.

“I led a letter, with 14 other state treasurers from around the country, to say, ‘Listen, we are going to put you all on notice,’” Moore said. “‘We’re going to look at who’s complying with this.’

“We collectively control all the banking contracts in our respective states. And I don’t think it’s fair to the taxpayers of West Virginia to have a bank handling their money who is diametrically opposed to our economy, our industries, our way of life and our people.” …

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/06/moore-leads-resistance-to-bidens-pressuring-of-banks/