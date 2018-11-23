West Virginia to see 36 new delegates claim legislative seats in January
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a blind pastor, a 19-year-old undergrad, an openly gay teacher, an environmental scientist, a volunteer firefighter, medical professionals, veterans of the armed forces and more.
Thirty-six new members of the House of Delegates will take seats in front of shiny, new nameplates in January when they sit down for the first time with West Virginia’s 84th Legislature, including those returning to former seats.
Fourteen of the freshmen are Democrats, 22 are Republicans. Nine of the 36 are women, splitting six-to-three toward Democrats.
The new lawmakers will bring some amount of diversity to a fairly homogeneous chamber.
Read the entire article at https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/teachers-veterans-a-beekeeper-oh-my-new-delegates-to-claim/article_fad6f739-ec28-5810-b002-8fa3ee362e8d.html