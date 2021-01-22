West Virginia to roll out vaccination registration website

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s Thursday announcement of a new website that will allow West Virginians ages 65 and older to register for Covid vaccines will likely reduce wait times for seniors who are calling to set up their appointments.

State residents were reporting that they had to call more than 100 times in order to set an appointment by phone. Justice said Thursday that he hopes to alleviate the long wait times starting Monday when seniors will be able to log onto a website to set up Covid vaccine appointments.

The call center will still be available, but there will be options, he added.

Two Raleigh County residents who received vaccines at Raleigh County Convention Center on Thursday said the vaccine event was smooth and well-organized, surpassing their expectations.

They said it had, however, taken time to get their appointments…

