Mountain State saw biggest 10-year population decrease among states: 3.2%

By Michael Lemley, WV News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia is one of seven states that will be losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following a reapportionment as part of the 2020 Census.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, acting U.S. Census Bureau Director Dr. Ron S. Jarmin also announced West Virginia had seen the largest population decrease among states since the 2010 Census, with a 3.2% reduction.

Among the 50 states, West Virginia was one of only three to lose population between 2010 and 2020. The others saw much smaller losses, with Mississippi losing only 0.2% of its population and Illinois losing just 0.1%.

Puerto Rico — which, along with Washington, D.C., is not counted in the apportionment because they do not have voting representatives in the House — saw a drop of 11.8% of its population.

Also losing a House seat are California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Six states will gain seats: Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will gain one, with Texas gaining two…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-to-lose-u-s-house-seat-after-census-reapportionment/article_64bf3dfb-b8c9-5e92-bf46-3cab41a0e971.html