West Virginia therapists share mental health advice

By Olivia Murray, The Dominion Post

Tips on signs to look for and how to support loved ones

MORGANTOWN — The past year has been a hard one.

Many people have found themselves struggling to maintain mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who might not face mental health issues themselves likely know and care for someone who does.

With local counseling services running wait lists and some individuals having no experience with conditions like depression or anxiety, it can be difficult to determine the appropriate course of action when a friend, family member, roommate or significant other begins to show signs of mental health decline.

Local therapists discussed signs to watch for, ways to be supportive and how to approach the topic of mental health when one suspects a loved one might be suffering.

Jeneice Shaw, staff psychologist and outreach coordinator at the West Virginia University Carruth Center, said it is important to be on the lookout for significant changes in a loved one’s behavior or personality, if the state of their mental health has become a concern…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/01/25/therapists-share-mental-health-advice/