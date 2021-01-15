West Virginia teachers union plans lawsuit over state BOE plan

By Tyler Bennett, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A statewide teachers union is planning to file an injunction regarding the return of students to in-person schooling next week, while the Wood County Board of Education has announced its plans for handling the transition.

The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia announced Thursday that it plans to file an injunctive action against the West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education, and several county boards of education in order to protect the health and safety of school employees.

The announcement came a day after the WVBE’s vote that PreK-8 schools will attend in-person instruction regardless of their county’s color on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map starting on Jan. 19.

The AFT-WV will also file an amicus brief in support of any county board that continues to assert its legal right to govern its school system and make locally-based decisions to protect students, staff, and communities…

