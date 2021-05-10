West Virginia teacher creates Little Free Library to serve community

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Filled to the brim with books of all kinds, titles spanning many genres and age levels, the Little Bluebird Little Free Library is calling Shenandoah Junction home, poised right outside Grace Baptist Church. The Little Free Library came to life as the brainchild of Wildwood Middle teacher Claire Webb and the support of the Mustang staff.

“I love to read, so I started as everyone — picking up a new hobby during quarantine — I started posting my book reviews on Facebook,” Webb said. “I was reading a lot. One day, I posted a picture of a Little Free Library. There’s one in Morgan’s Grove Park, and somebody asked me if that was mine.”

Webb’s brain got working to find a location that would best serve the community, knowing her cul-de-sac in Martinsburg would reach many people. That’s when it hit her that the Wildwood students could use access to free books.

“In thinking where it would be best, we serve the Shenandoah Junction kids, and if you’ve ever been around there, it’s an area that struggles for resources,” Webb said…

