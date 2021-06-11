West Virginia talent, both through teens and ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, to be spotlighted during ‘Come Home to Clarksburg’ concert

By Jonathan Weaver, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Tickets are still available for Saturday’s “Come Home to Clarksburg” concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park.

“We are looking forward to a beautiful, sunny day and a wonderful concert, Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke said. “It’s going to be a perfect experience for the entire family.”

“America’s Got Talent” winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will headline the concert. It will be Murphy’s first live concert since pandemic lockdowns last year.

“It was a weird feeling not being able to perform in front of people,” he told WV News. “I need an audience. … All of those different emotions come over you when you’re performing in front of a live audience. There’s no better feeling in the world.” …

