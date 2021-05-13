West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins pushes for virtual Intermediate Court

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Court proceedings could take place virtually in the new West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals if Evan Jenkins, chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, gets his way.

Jenkins discussed plans for the crafting of the new court during a stop in Wheeling on Wednesday. He believes virtual court hearings might be a convenient option for all involved.

“Post-COVID, we have, over this year, a much better comfort level with the use of technology,” Jenkins said. “Why should we let all the good investment and training and experience over this past year of doing business differently (sit idle), and not continue to use that for the Intermediate Court of Appeals?”

Three judges will initially be appointed to the court by the governor, then elected to 10-year terms by voters.

“Why couldn’t they review in a virtual capacity so the individuals involved could converse with the court in a convenient location?” Jenkins asked…

