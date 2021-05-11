West Virginia student up for national prize, needs community’s vote

By Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian

MONONGAH, W.Va. — A second grade student at Monongah Elementary School is in the running for a $30,000 college scholarship after being named the state winner in the grades kindergarten through three division in the 13th Annual Doodle for Google competition.

Using the theme, “I am strong because,” Milania Suplita drew the Google letters depicting her new adoptive family after she and her brother were adopted in 2020 by Daniel and Kristin Suplita, of Monongah.

Her piece of art is titled “Adoption: Finding a New Family.”

“I drew my new mom and dad (and puppy) with my brother and me. We were adopted in 2020 and found a new, loving home and family. I am strong because…I experienced a lot and now have a new family who loves me very much!,” states Milania on the Google competition page where web surfers can go to vote daily for her artwork.

Monongah Elementary also stands to win a $50,000 technology package from the Silicon Valley tech giant if Suplita is named the national winner…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/tuesday_news/monongah-student-up-for-national-prize-needs-communitys-vote/article_2a5e6540-b1e2-11eb-b4c5-17014f41d207.html