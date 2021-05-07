West Virginia STEM Space Camp to offer high school students valuable hands-on experiences this summer

By Kailee Kroll, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Families and students seeking summer activities this year will have a variety of options for all ages, whether through programs with county school systems or programs developed among community partners.

Specifically for those interested in STEM fields, programs like West Virginia’s Destination SPACE Camp will return this summer, offering high school students a five-day STEM experience in coordination with the NASA IV&V Education Resource Center, Global Science & Technology Inc. and Fairmont State University.

Held daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12-16, the camp will be available only to 16-18 students, said Dr. Todd Ensign, FSU faculty member and program manager for the NASA IV&V Education Resource Center.

Regardless of prior experience, education or future aspirations, any high school students are welcome to apply, Ensign said.

“We are looking for inquisitive minds — students who are interested in learning things they don’t know,” he said. “Not necessarily students who are already taking part in these STEM activities, but really the students that want to expand their knowledge and are interested in engaging, hands-on, project-based learning experiences…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/local-stem-space-camp-to-offer-high-school-students-valuable-hands-on-experiences-this-summer/article_58b127d3-0b58-5a89-8b75-a75d4430c66a.html