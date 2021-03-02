West Virginia State Senate passes public charter school expansion bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Monday expanding the number of permitted charter schools in the state.

The state Senate passed House Bill 2012, relating to public charter schools, 19-14. The bill will need to return to the House to approve changes made to the bill before heading to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for approval or veto.

HB 2012 changes the maximum number of public charter schools in a three-year period and allows for a statewide virtual charter school and smaller virtual charter schools at the county-level. Charters are public schools, but have more flexibility to try new ways to educate students.

Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, said she has studied the idea of charter schools, looking at the 20 years of history and data about the effectiveness of charter schools. Rucker believes that HB 2012 avoids some of the mistakes made by the 46 states that have charter schools…

