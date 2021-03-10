West Virginia State Sen. Karnes steps down from committees

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, resigned abruptly from all Senate committees Tuesday.

The resignation was first announced at the end of Tuesday’s state Senate floor session by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. Karnes was also absent from Tuesday’s floor session.

According to the letter submitted by Karnes to Blair, he resigned from all his committees due to a business project that will take up most of his time.

“I recently took on a large project in my company and it will require a considerable amount of time over the next several weeks to get the project properly launched,” Karnes said. “As a result, my ability to fully participate in committee meetings and deliberations will be significantly impacted.” …

