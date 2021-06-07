West Virginia State Residents Get a Free Ride this West Virginia Day

By John Tyson, The Welch News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s state slogan proudly proclaims: “Mountaineers Are Always Free.” This West Virginia Day Weekend, those words take on a new meaning for riders on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

West Virginia state residents can ride for free during the West Virginia Day holiday weekend, June 18 through June 21. West Virginia Day Trail Passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or WV state-issued I.D. at HMT trailheads and facilities.

“We want all Mountaineers to discover the best ATV trails in the U.S.A.,” said Hatfield-McCoy Trails Executive Director, Jeffrey Lusk. “So, saddle up, ride free and celebrate West Virginia Day with us.”

Lusk cautions all riders that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders and noted that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits…

